Racism going mainstream? Buffalo shooting inspired by far-right conspiracy theories

45:50 THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

He is not a lone wolf. The 18-year-old who travelked to Buffalo, New York to livestream a shooting spree targeting Black shoppers had the complicity of an "anything goes" internet where hate can spread at the speed of light, and a "land of the free" mantra where he could buy assault weapons over the counter.