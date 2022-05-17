The Debate

Racism going mainstream? Buffalo shooting inspired by far-right conspiracy theories
He is not a lone wolf. The 18-year-old who travelked to Buffalo, New York to livestream a shooting spree targeting Black shoppers had the complicity of an "anything goes" internet where hate can spread at the speed of light, and a "land of the free" mantra where he could buy assault weapons over the counter.
In the wake of Joe Biden calling the shooting domestic terrorism in the name of white supremacy, François Picard's panel argues over how the "Great Repacement", a conspiracy theory imported from France, went from the fringe to Fox News to Capitol Hill. Will the far-right carry white supremacist ideas all the way to victory in November's midterm elections?
Produced by Charles Wente, Elise Marné and Imen Mellaz
