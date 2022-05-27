The Debate

Davos Debate 2022: A new era of industrial development?
Two years of crises have changed almost everything we thought we knew about business and politics, including how they intersect. Supply chains have been turned upside down, while national economic interests have clashed with global partnerships. So is now the time for bigger and bolder spending, cooperation and innovation? Is this the beginning of a new area of industrial development? At the World Economic Forum in Davos, FRANCE 24's Business Editor Kate Moody puts these questions to a panel of prestigious guests.
Our guests:
Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen Group
Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel
Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economy
Mariana Mazzucato, Professor of Economics at University College London
