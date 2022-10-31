Lula's third term: From prison to power, can he unite a divided Brazil?

46:12 The Debate 31/10 © France24

Lula has thanked the people of Brazil for his election victory. It marks a miraculous political comeback for the man who was elected twice before being sent to prison over a corruption scandal, then cleared and allowed to stand again.Lula stands on the brink of his third term as Brazil's president. The question is: can he unite the country bitterly divided by this presidential election?

