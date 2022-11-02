The Debate

Cuba embargo: Why does the US continue to reject UN moves to end it?
Now 60 years old, the trade embargo on Cuba has been perpetuated primarily at the behest of Washington. When it was imposed in 1962, John F. Kennedy was US president and Fidel Castro was the revolutionary leader of Cuba: a Communist too close for comfort for Washington at the height of the Cold War. Arms sales to Havana had been banned four years earlier and Cuba leant on its major ally, the Soviet Union, to fill the gap. Our panel discusses why the embargo remains in place today and if there is any hope of lifting it.
Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Guillaume Gougeon and Antonia Kerrigan
