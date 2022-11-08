The Debate

Is democracy really on the ballot, as Joe Biden claims? The whole world is watching the US midterm elections: the first since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fuelled soaring inflation and the first federal elections since Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. We ask about the issues that have pollsters predicting a win for opposition Republicans and what to make of anticipated record turnout in many races.

Advertising

With the former Republican president hinting he will use the result as a springboard to formally announce his bid for re-election in 2024, we ask about the consequences of a no-holds-barred campaign with no limit on spending or vitriol. What does the election mean for democracy in America?

More broadly, what does it mean for the rest of the world at a time of war in Europe and stepped-up tensions with China? With leaders from around the globe meeting in Egypt to try to agree on a common plan to address the planet’s climate emergency, what does the rest of humanity make of the bitter divisions raging inside its biggest superpower?

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Guillaume Gougeon.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe