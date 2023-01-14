The Debate

FRANCE 24 animated documentary highlights plight of migrants in Libya

FRANCE 24 and the InfoMigrants website bring you an exclusive animated documentary on the story of Muhamad and Amina, two migrants who met while being detained in a secret prison in Libya. The couple survived their ordeal, fell in love and later managed to escape to Europe. But thousands of other migrants remain held in inhumane conditions in Libya. What is being done to help them? Has their plight been forgotten or perhaps overshadowed by the war in Ukraine?