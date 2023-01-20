The Debate

Davos 2023: Squaring Europe's energy crisis circle
As the European Union races to diversify its hydrocarbon imports and electrify its economy, what impact will the ongoing energy crisis have on Europe’s climate ambitions and on the bloc's industrial competitiveness? FRANCE 24 Business Editor Kate Moody asks a prestigious panel of guests at Davos, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.
