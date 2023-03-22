The Debate

If a Manhattan grand jury hands up a criminal indictment against Donald Trump, that will make him the first US president – sitting or former – to face felony charges. We ask about the case of alleged hush money paid to former porn star Stormy Daniels and whether fingerprinting and a possible perp walk for the cameras helps or hurts Trump's chances in the race for 2024.

So far, even Trump's Republican opponents are backing his line that it's a witch hunt by partisan prosecutors and judges. As often in the US, New Yorkers elect their district attorneys and in this case he's a Democrat.

How blind really is justice in America? How much common faith is left in its institutions?

After the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, Trump's showdown with the courts provides the kind of drama the former reality TV star relishes and cable news networks thrive on. But what toll will it take on a US democracy where wild conspiracy theories about rigged elections have already gone mainstream? What will the next election there look like?

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain, Daphné Leprince-Ringuet and Imen Mellaz.

