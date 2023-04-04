The Debate

Justice may be blind, but can it block out the noise? Somewhere between spectacle and tribal rage comes the first-ever criminal indictment of a president of the United States. There are Donald Trump’s supporters energised for his return to New York City and the glee of detractors, with both sides using the hashtag #TrumpMugShot on Twitter. We ask about the media circus.

And we ask about the law. The hush money case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney against Trump could be the prelude to more serious charges of alleged election tampering in Georgia and inciting the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Two former French presidents have been convicted, while impeachments have become routine in places like Peru, but for the United States, this is a first. Why?

More broadly, is this justice, politics or entertainment? The lawsuit filed against Fox News for allegedly peddling election rigging lies because – as the plaintiff claims – it was good for ratings raises questions over the blurring of the lines between ideological battles and business interests. It is great for ratings. But is it great for democracy?

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Guillaume Gougeon.

