The Debate

Donald Trump in a court of law is nothing new – two months after New York City charged the former US president with felony business fraud, federal prosecutors in Miami are now accusing Trump of stashing and concealing classified documents that contain nuclear and military secrets at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after he left office in 2021.

The prosecutors argue that his actions are nothing short of a violation of the US’ Espionage Act, a scale unprecedented for a former US president.

Yet despite damning evidence, Republican voters – even those who oppose Trump’s third run for president next year – overwhelmingly believe it’s a political witchhunt.

But does loyalty matter more than the law? And what to make of the threats of violence against Joe Biden’s justice department, this in the wake of the January 6th, 2021 storming of the US capitol to try and overturn the election result?

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Josephine Joly and Imen Mellaz.

