The Interview

‘Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh face an existential threat,’ says Armenia’s PM Pashinyan

PASHINYAN © FRANCE 24

By: Gallagher FENWICK 18 min

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan talks about the reignited conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinyan accuses Turkey of inciting the military campaign, and denounces what he calls an "ethnic cleansing" against the people in the region. “Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh are facing an existential threat,” he says, urging the international community to recognise the region’s right to independence.