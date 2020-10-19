The Interview

Armenian president: 'Turkey has a completely destructive role in Nagorno-Karabakh'
Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian spoke to FRANCE 24 from the capital Yerevan, as the conflict between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to claim civilian lives. Sarkissian accused Azerbaijan of having "started a war" and violating the two recent ceasefires.He also claimed that Turkey "has a completely destructive role" in the conflict and "has added a new dimension to this which doesn't have anything to do with" the aspirations of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.
