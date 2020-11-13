The Interview

Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, granted an interview to FRANCE 24 during the third edition of the Paris Peace Forum, which is being held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Amid high hopes for a vaccine against coronavirus, Gates warned against "vaccine nationalism" and explained that a global initiative known as the ACT-Accelerator aims to "get vaccines out to everybody around the world at affordable prices".

On Thursday, Melinda Gates announced that in a bid to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, a further $70 million would be allocated to the ACT-Accelerator, a global initiative with the WHO and other global health organisations to "get vaccines out to everybody around the world at affordable prices".

"The entire goal of the ACT-Accelerator is to make sure that there isn't vaccine nationalism, so that vaccine starts to get out immediately to the entire world: first to healthcare workers, then slowly but surely to vulnerable populations and everybody else," Gates told FRANCE 24.

"If we don't do that, we're going to have the same situation that we're seeing today for instance in Australia and New Zealand. They've done a phenomenal job at protecting their citizens from Covid and really eliminating it in their countries, but then they get reimportation as people come into the country," she explained.

"This disease is going to bounce all around unless we take care of it in a way that shows solidarity and global cooperation," Gates concluded.

