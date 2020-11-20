The Interview

Skip to main content
Exclusive: Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has been made 'rapidly but thoroughly', chairman says

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Noubar Afeyan, the co-founder and chairman of Moderna, discussed his biotech firm's Covid-19 vaccine, which clinical trials show is 94.5% effective. The Lebanese-American entrepreneur assured that the vaccine is safe, saying it had been created "rapidly but thoroughly". He also revealed that it can remain stable in the refrigerator for "up to 30 days". Afeyan explained that in addition to Moderna's, vaccines from other pharmaceutical companies will be needed so that "we can in 2021 vaccinate as much of the population as wants to be vaccinated".

