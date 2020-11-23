The Interview

Former CIA Director Leon Panetta: ‘Donald Trump is damaging US national security’

By: Marc Perelman

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Leon Panetta, former US Secretary of Defense and former CIA Director, discussed President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the presidential race to Joe Biden, a situation the US has never experienced. He added that Trump, who has ‘operated by chaos for the last four years’, is now making sure that the last few weeks of his administration "are also chaotic". Yet however long the current president "will resist reality”, Panetta said that he hopes that "the combination of the Republican leadership and the congress" will finally persuade Trump that “it is over”.