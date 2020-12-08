The Interview

Argentinian MP Ofelia Fernandez: 'Being a feminist means being on the side of history'
Issued on: Modified:
Twenty-year-old Ofelia Fernandez is a Buenos Aires MP and a leading voice for the legalisation of abortion in Argentina. Her struggle may be on the verge of bearing fruit: Argentina's Congress will soon vote on a historic bill to make the procedure legal. The feminist activist tells FRANCE 24 about being politically aware at a young age and becoming the youngest lawmaker in South America.
Advertising
>> Argentina's president brings new bill to Congress in push to legalise abortion
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe