Argentinian MP Ofelia Fernandez: 'Being a feminist means being on the side of history'

THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

By: Mathilde GUILLAUME 13 min

Twenty-year-old Ofelia Fernandez is a Buenos Aires MP and a leading voice for the legalisation of abortion in Argentina. Her struggle may be on the verge of bearing fruit: Argentina's Congress will soon vote on a historic bill to make the procedure legal. The feminist activist tells FRANCE 24 about being politically aware at a young age and becoming the youngest lawmaker in South America.