The Interview

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin ruled out a referendum on Irish unity in the next few years. "I don't foresee a border poll certainly over the next number of years, not during the lifetime of this government," he said. The Taoiseach also insisted the Northern Ireland Protocol would be implemented despite the current post-Brexit "teething problems".

Asked about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the EU, the Irish prime minister said AstraZeneca had to "take its degree of responsibility" for being unable to supply the volume of vaccines it had promised to the EU. He added it was "still unclear" whether the company could produce enough vaccines to honour its agreement with the bloc.

"In my understanding, the Commission has not yet got transparency in terms of how the company is going to make up the deficit in quarter one supplies to the European Union member states," Martin told FRANCE 24.

