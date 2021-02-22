The Interview

Iranian military adviser urges US to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Issued on:

THE INTERVIEW
THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24
By: Sanam SHANTYAEI Follow
19 min

Iranian Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan, a former Revolutionary Guard commander and defence minister, is now serving as a military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, he discussed Iran’s nuclear programme, saying "we have never, ever, taken any steps towards developing nuclear weapons and we never will". He also urged the US to return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Asked about the war in Yemen, in which Tehran supports the Houthi rebels, he said that Iran would withdraw from the conflict if Saudi Arabia did the same.

Advertising

>> UN nuclear watchdog chief says ‘temporary solution’ negotiated with Iran

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN