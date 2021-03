UK aims to 'offer Covid-19 vaccine to all adults by end of July', minister says

THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

By: Delano D'SOUZA 12 min

In an interview with FRANCE 24, UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the country hopes to offer inoculations to all adults by the end of July. He also discussed the slow rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in France and the controversy surrounding the AstraZeneca jabs in Europe.