The Interview

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah : "Taliban haven't observed their commitment"

In an interview with FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman, Afghanistan's Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah speaks about the upcoming peace talks with the Taliban to be held in Turkey in April. He expresses hope for "significant progress".

Advertising As US President Joe Biden admitted that some US troops could still be in Afghanistan after May 1, the agreed upon deadline for American forces to leave the country under a deal with the Taliban, Abdullah Abdullah says the agreement was "conditional". "Taliban haven't observed their commitment in terms of reduction in violence", he points out. Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app google-play-badge_EN