Burmese opposition figure Dr Sasa: 'The world has to stop another genocide'

THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

By: Marc Perelman Follow 14 min

Exiled Burmese opposition figure Dr Sasa is the UN envoy for Myanmar's CRPH, a committee representing the parliament that was elected in November but which has not been able to take office because of the military coup. Dr Sasa called on the international community – Russia and China included – to stop the junta’s military crackdown on Myanmar’s people. He called on world leaders to act now to prevent the civil unrest from turning into a "genocide" that might soon send refugees into neighbouring countries.