The Interview

In an interview with FRANCE 24, top US immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci discussed the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the US and around the world. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and White House chief medical adviser welcomed the faster pace of vaccination in the US, saying it gave him hope the situation could be "under control" within a "reasonable" timeframe. He also strongly encouraged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Advertising

Asked about his time working under the Trump administration, when he was often at odds with the former president on Covid-19, Dr Fauci said he found it "unfortunate that we had this political divisiveness in our country" and explained that he still receives threats from Trump supporters.

Today, working for the Biden administration, the top US immunologist noted that "everything we do has a basis in science". "Sciences drives what we do," he told FRANCE 24.

'We encourage people to get vaccinated'

Asked about vaccine scepticism in the US and elsewhere, Fauci said: "We encourage people very strongly to get vaccinated because these vaccines are highly effective, we know that. So we encourage people, both for their own safety, for the safety of their family and ultimately for the safety of their community and their country to get vaccinated, because the larger proportion of people that get vaccinated, the more quickly you will get the epidemic and the pandemic under control."

Fauci also highlighted the importance of vaccinating the whole world against Covid-19, explaining that as long as the virus circulates actively in certain regions of the planet, new variants can emerge, putting at risk the countries who think they are immune.

"This is a global pandemic and it requires a global response," he explained.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe