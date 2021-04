Rwanda’s FM Vincent Biruta: ‘It’s time to open a new chapter between Rwanda and France’

By: Marc Perelman Follow 13 min

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta said that two recent reports on France’s role in the 1994 genocide – one submitted in France and the other in Rwanda – came “almost to the same” conclusion, and allow for the potential opening of a new chapter in diplomatic relations between the two countries.