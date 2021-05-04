The Interview

David Petraeus: US troop withdrawal 'is not going to end the endless war in Afghanistan'
In an interview with FRANCE 24, General David Petraeus, former commander of US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and former CIA director, reacted to the recent decision of US President Joe Biden to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. "I do fear that two to three years from now we are going to look back and regret the decision to withdraw the remaining 3,500 US troops," he told our Washington correspondent Sonia Dridi. "This is not going to end the endless war in Afghanistan; it is going to end the US and the coalition involvement in that war militarily."
In addition to the risk of the Taliban gaining ground, General Petraeus also warned of the risk of an Islamic State group resurgence in the region. "I do think there is a risk of the Islamic State [group] establishing a sanctuary in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, the very rugged mountainous border area, which is where many of these groups have their headquarters," the former top US commander explained.
"One of the real challenges of Afghanistan has always been that you cannot truly pressure the leaders of these groups the way you would if their headquarters were inside the country," he added.
