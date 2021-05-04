The Interview

David Petraeus: US troop withdrawal 'is not going to end the endless war in Afghanistan'

By: Sonia DRIDI

In an interview with FRANCE 24, General David Petraeus, former commander of US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and former CIA director, reacted to the recent decision of US President Joe Biden to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. "I do fear that two to three years from now we are going to look back and regret the decision to withdraw the remaining 3,500 US troops," he told our Washington correspondent Sonia Dridi. "This is not going to end the endless war in Afghanistan; it is going to end the US and the coalition involvement in that war militarily."