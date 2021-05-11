Portuguese PM calls Covid-19 vaccine patent waivers 'false debate'

THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

By: Caroline DE CAMARET 13 min

In an interview with FRANCE 24 on the sidelines of the recent social summit in Porto, Portuguese PM Antonio Costa discussed the priorities of the Portuguese presidency of the EU, the bloc's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and the possible waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents. He called the latter a "false debate", saying "the real question is about boosting production capacity and – second – solidarity to share existing vaccines between all of Europe and with the world".