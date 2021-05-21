The Interview

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, granted FRANCE 24 and RFI an interview against the backdrop of the Paris summit on the financing of African economies. He said that he sees the jihadist terrorism that's striking the neighbouring Sahel region as "the most important security challenge" for Ghana and the other 14 ECOWAS countries. He also called the Covid-19 vaccine coverage a "scandal", as less than 2 percent of vaccines administered worldwide have been in Africa.

The president of Ghana called on Western countries to make their vaccine surpluses available to African countries to remedy this "apartheid vaccine", with Ghana having no other option at the moment. Akufo-Addo said that he feels Ghanaians have faith in the vaccine.

He believed that the West African coastal countries are clearly "a target" of jihadist groups based in the Sahel. Despite Ghana not yet being targeted by an attack, the president believed the terrorist threat is the most serious issue facing the 15 ECOWAS countries.

Talking about Chad, Akufo-Addo admitted that the country's stability is a priority. However, he denied any indulgence of the African Union towards the military regime put in place after the death of President Idriss Déby, stressing that, as in the case of Mali, the transition can only be temporary and must lead to a return of democracy.

Click on the player above to watch the full interview.

