The Interview

Exclusive: French special ops commander on adapting to terror threat in the Sahel

By: Armelle CHARRIER

Major General Éric Vidaud, the commander of French special forces, granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24 in Africa's Sahel region. It's the first time he has spoken to the media since taking office. Major General Vidaud shared his insights on the elimination of Abdelmalek Droukdel, the leader of al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), exactly one year ago by French special forces in Mali. Today, he has another terrorist in his sights: Iyad Ag Ghali, the head of al Qaeda's official branch in Mali.