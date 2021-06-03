The Interview

With the planet facing a triple crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), tells FRANCE 24 that it's time for a gear change with respect to restoring ecosystems.

Advertising

Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, the UN agency warns that humanity is using about 1.6 times the amount of resources that the planet can provide sustainably. However, Andersen says nature will "bounce back" if given half the chance.

Inger Andersen was a guest speaker of INSEAD's Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society at the ChangeNOW summit.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe