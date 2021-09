ICRC chief Peter Maurer 'optimistic' about getting humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Peter Maurer © France 24

By: Catherine NORRIS-TRENT 12 min

France 24 hosts Peter Maurer, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Maurer just returned from Afghanistan, where he witnessed the worsening humanitarian situation and met with the Taliban, the country's new rulers. He hopes the ICRC will continue to bring humanitarian aid, and says he is "optimistic" even if the operations are likely to be "complex".