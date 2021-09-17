Exiled Belarus opposition chief Tikhanovskaya urges France to play 'role of mediator'

THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

By: Gauthier RYBINSKI | Denis STRELKOV 12 min

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya granted an interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI during a visit to Paris. More than a year after the disputed presidential election that saw Alexander Lukashenko win a controversial sixth term and led to a crackdown on the opposition, Lukashenko remains in power, despite Western sanctions. Tikhanovskaya, who says she won last year's election, discussed the next steps for the beleaguered opposition and urged France to "take on the role of mediator" in an international dialogue on Belarus's political crisis.