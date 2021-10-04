Iran FM spokesman on nuclear talks: 'We are going to get back to Vienna'

THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

By: Valériane GAUTHIER

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh spoke to FRANCE 24 on the sidelines of the Normandy World Peace Forum. The diplomat reiterated that Tehran was ready to resume talks with world powers on Iran's nuclear programme soon, but cautioned that "details" and "issues" needed to be reviewed beforehand. The biggest issue, in his view, is the removal of the "800 new unilateral and illegal" sanctions imposed on Iran after Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the nuclear deal back in May 2018.