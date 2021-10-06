The Interview

In an interview with FRANCE 24, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai insisted the country was not in a new Cold War with China despite lingering tensions over trade. She also stressed that the US was keen to repair ties with France and Europe after a recent Australian submarine dispute, which led to the first-ever recall of a French ambassador to the United States.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai told FRANCE 24 that the US was eager to repair ties with France and Europe, stressing that the Biden administration is deeply committed to the transatlantic relationship and to multilateralism. She also expressed hope that an agreement would soon be reached between the US and the EU over steel and aluminium tariffs.

Tai said the Biden administration had decided to open a new dialogue with China over trade disputes and that she would soon confer with the Chinese vice premier, adding that active engagement was the best way to settle differences. She noted, however, that there was "a significant imbalance in our trading relationship" and that it was up to China to demonstrate that it was willing to change its "very muscular" industrial policies and adopt "open-market norms".

Asked about revelations in the Pandora Papers that several US states – including South Dakota – could be considered tax havens, she replied that the Biden administration was committed to fighting corruption and that it was up to the US Treasury Department to look into ways to address lax financial rules in certain states.

