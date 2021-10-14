The Interview

FRANCE 24 brings you special live coverage on the topic of press freedom under attack. We speak to this year's joint Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, co-founder of the digital media company Rappler and an outspoken critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. More broadly, we ask whether journalism is becoming more dangerous around the world. To help answer that question, we're joined by our senior reporter Catherine Norris-Trent and the executive director of Reporters Without Borders, Christophe Deloire.

Ressa, 58, is currently on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, for which she faces up to six years in prison.

Speaking to FRANCE 24 live from Manila, she reacts to her win for what the Nobel committee called her "courageous fight for freedom of expression" in the Philippines.

