The Interview

'I don't exclude being a candidate for the 2025 elections': former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo

Former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo in an interview with FRANCE 24 on October 19, 2021. © FRANCE24 screengrab

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo discusses why he set up a new political party after his old party, the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), "lost its identity". Despite previously saying that he wanted to step back from politics, Gbagbo told FRANCE 24 that he hasn't ruled out running in the country's 2025 presidential elections and is firmly against a proposal that would set a maximum age limit of presidential candidates at 75 years old.