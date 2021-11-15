Guinea's transitional president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, gave an interview to FRANCE 24 from the capital, Conakry. Doumbouya seized power following a coup d'état on September 5, which ousted Alpha Condé, who had been president for 11 years.

In the interview, Doumbouya castigated the "mismanagement" and "personalisation of power" that he said had prevailed before he took power. He said he believed he led the coup as a "patriot", and intended to "return power to the Guinean people".

Doumbouya told FRANCE 24 that "neither he nor any member of the transitional government" would be a candidate in future elections in Guinea, but did not specify a date for the next electoral race.

He added that the fate of former president Alpha Condé, arrested on September 5, was not his responsibility, but that of the justice ministry, whose independence he guaranteed.

