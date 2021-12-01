The Interview

"A deal with Iran is possible" says IAEA director general

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), says a preliminary agreement remains "possible" as international negotiations on Iran's nuclear program have just resumed in Vienna in an attempt to salvage the 2015 agreement. But there is "little time left" according to Grossi, and Tehran must guarantee more transparency to the IAEA, in Iran's own interest.