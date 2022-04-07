The Interview

The town of Bucha has become the "symbol" of massacres by Russian troops and "compromise with Russia is impossible after Bucha", Ukraine's former president Petro Poroshenko told FRANCE 24 in an interview in Kyiv. Poroshenko added that Vladimir Putin "wants to have all of us dead", calling the Russian leader "the devil". He also called for an unconditional ceasefire before any talks, a stance currently at odds with the official Ukrainian position.

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, who was in power from 2014 to 2019, called on Ukraine's international partners to "return to Ukraine", to places like Bucha which have seen atrocities, and "start to be a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine".

Poroshenko also thanked US senators for voting in favour of a bill that would expedite arms sales to Ukraine and asked France to follow their example.

