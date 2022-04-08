The Interview

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Russian theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov said that what was happening in Ukraine is indeed "a war" and that Russia "quite obviously" started it. In his native Russia, the conflict is being called a "special military operation" and describing it as a war is against the law. Serebrennikov said the "tragedy" in Ukraine breaks his heart and expressed concern that the war could transform into "hatred" [...] and destroy our hearts, our lives, our careers, everything". The director also criticised the boycott of Russian artists by Western countries.

Speaking to FRANCE 24 from Berlin, the Russian theatre and film director said he had no immediate plans to return to Russia due to his busy work schedule in Europe, adding that "the war breaks all possible schedules" and that he is living day-by-day.

The director criticised the boycott of Russian artists by Western countries over the war in Ukraine, calling it "wrong" and saying "culture should be the first and last bridge connecting people".

He said he was still planning to attend the Avignon Theatre Festival in southern France, where one of his plays will open the event, stressing that it was a symbol of togetherness.

Serebrennikov added that he was hoping to be invited to the Cannes Film Festival this year for his latest movie "Tchaikovsky's Wife", which he has just completed, but stressed that it was up to the organisers to decide.

