The Interview

EU foreign policy chief Borrell says bloc 'will continue' providing military support to Ukraine

Issued on: Modified:

THE INTERVIEW
THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24
By: Catherine NICHOLSON Follow

In an interview with FRANCE 24, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc "will continue" providing military support to Ukraine, while taking care not to become a "belligerent" in the conflict. Speaking to Europe Editor Catherine Nicholson, Borrell added that he expects the EU to eventually impose a total ban on imports of Russian oil in a bid to reduce the Kremlin's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Advertising

Programme produced by Georgina Robertson.

Read more analysis on the war in Ukraine
Read more analysis on the war in Ukraine © Studio graphique France Médias Monde

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN