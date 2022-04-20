The Interview

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova discussed the alleged war crimes committed by the Russian military in Ukraine. Venediktova warned that she expects to find "evidence of genocide" in the besieged eastern city of Mariupol. She also warned that "huge numbers of people" are being deported to Russia, including children. The prosecutor general said that "sexual crimes" have taken place in all occupied areas of Ukraine and have targeted women, including even elderly women, but also men and children. Venediktova explained that more than 7,000 war crimes investigations have already been opened.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova warned that she expects to find "evidence of genocide" by Russian forces in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Venediktova also warned that "huge numbers of people" are being deported to Russia, including children.

She also said that at least 1,500 civilians have been found dead around the capital Kyiv, but that the real number is no doubt higher as some places are "still mined", with de-mining operations ongoing.

'Sexual crimes took place in all occupied territories'

The prosecutor general warned that "sexual crimes" have taken place in all areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces and that the victims were women, including even elderly women, but also men and children. Venediktova said that more than 7,000 war crimes investigations have been opened in Ukraine, with more than 3,000 other probes opened into related crimes.

Asked about whether she could prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin, Venediktova explained that foreign leaders have immunity under Ukrainian law. She said that she was "very open to cooperation" with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in order to get around the issue of immunity. She added that Ukraine was "ready to cooperate with other states" and that several joint investigations have already begun.

