'Mariupol is wiped down but will never surrender' claims top Zelensky adviser Igor Zhovkva

11:10 THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

Igor Zhovka, the deputy head of Ukraine's president office, spoke to FRANCE 24 from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky's top aid assesses the situation on the two main front lines in his country, Donbas and Mariupol, a city "wiped down" by Russian shelling, but which, Zhovka says, will "never surrender". Zhovka rejoices at Sunday’s reelection of French President Emmanuel Macron, but says he also expects more from Paris, such as an "even stronger and active supply with heavy weaponry".