The Interview

Since February 24, Ukraine has been putting up fierce resistance against Russia: on the ground, but also in the digital sphere. FRANCE 24 spoke with Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, George Dubinskiy. He explained that Ukraine, which suffered several large-scale cyberattacks long before February 24, has been in a digital war against Moscow "since 2014" and is defending not only its land borders, but also digital ones.

Advertising

Speaking to FRANCE 24 from Kyiv, Dubinskiy hailed the response of billionaire Elon Musk, who sent more than 10,000 internet connection kits to Ukraine via the Starlink satellite system, at Kyiv's request, in February.

The Starlink antennae have enabled Ukraine to secure its "critical infrastructure", the deputy minister added.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe