The Interview

Africa 'already has shortage' of grain and fertiliser, AU head Sall warns

16:53 Macky Sall speaking to FRANCE 24 and RFI. © FRANCE 24

By: Marc Perelman Follow | Christophe BOISBOUVIER 1 min

Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is the current chair of the African Union, granted an interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI in Paris. He discussed his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week in Sochi, which focused on the issue of grain supplies stuck in Ukrainian ports. Sall said he stressed to Putin that Africa is suffering from the war in Ukraine, as it already faces a shortage of grain and fertiliser. He warned of a possible "famine" on the continent if African farmers have insufficient fertiliser for their crops.