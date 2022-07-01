The Interview

In an interview with FRANCE 24, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said that the United Kingdom is prepared to keep supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes for Kyiv to repel the Russian military. "We're in it for the long haul and that's also true of our NATO allies and our G7 allies," she explained. Truss added that diplomatic tensions between Paris and London have been put aside as Western states unite around supporting Ukraine.

The minister also addressed her government's continued efforts to pass legislation which would allow it to deviate from the part of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland. The European Commission and Irish government ministers have declared this to be in breach of international law.

Truss defended her government's actions and said it would push on with the legislation. "We did sign the [Northern Ireland] Protocol but we signed it in abstract, before it had been implemented. What we signed in abstract has not worked on the ground and it's creating very, very serious problems," she told FRANCE 24.

