Ukraine ‘will help combat hunger and rising prices for food’, FM Dmytro Kuleba says

10:56 THE INTERVIEW

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to FRANCE 24 about the four-way agreement on the export of Ukrainian wheat, the delivery of arms to Ukraine and the military situation on the ground, especially around the city of Kherson. He stressed that Ukraine would do everything in its power to resume the export of agricultural products and combat famine and rising food prices, especially in Africa and Asia.