Ukraine's digital transformation on 'war footing', minister says

12:04 THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

By: Gulliver CRAGG 1 min

FRANCE 24 sat down with Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation. The ministry was created in 2019 because President Volodymyr Zelensky had promised that Ukraine would be a pioneering e-government. Since the Russian invasion, digital transformation has been put on a "war footing", Fedorov said. He told FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg about several projects: a chatbot that allows people to send information about the movements of the Russian army, a joint project on drones with the Ukrainian military, as well as the use of artificial intelligence for facial recognition. The latter includes identifying slain Russian soldiers and informing their families via social media.