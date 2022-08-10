The Interview

A report released by Amnesty International marking one year since the withdrawal of US and NATO troops concludes that the Taliban has decimated the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan. To understand exactly what's happening in the country today, FRANCE 24 spoke to Dr. Habiba Sarabi, a former Afghan minister for women's affairs and former governor of Bamiyan province. She urged the international community to "take responsibility for the Afghan people and Afghan women in particular".

Since coming to power, the Taliban have rolled back women's rights, especially in the areas of education and work. Those who protest risk arrest and torture.

"The international community, first and foremost the US and NATO, made a mistake in Afghanistan. Without any plan they withdrew and put everything in the hands of the Taliban. Now they have to fix it," Dr. Sarabi told FRANCE 24.

"The international community should take responsibility for the Afghan people and Afghan women in particular," she added.

>> Amnesty International report: Death in slow motion: Women and girls under Taliban rule

