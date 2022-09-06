The Interview

France's 'diplomacy of combat' means 'countering disinformation', spokeswoman says

FRANCE 24

The spokesperson for the French foreign ministry, Anne-Claire Legendre, granted an interview to FRANCE 24's Armen Georgian. She discussed the current challenges faced by French diplomats and explained the "diplomacy of combat" championed by President Emmanuel Macron at a recent address to French ambassadors. Faced with Russia's "hybrid war" in support of its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow is also "waging a disinformation war", she said. "The president as well as the [foreign] minister called on us to be much more [present] on social media and much more forceful in defending our position and in countering disinformation," Legendre added.