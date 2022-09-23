The Interview

DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi: 'Presidential elections will take place in 2023'

By: Marc Perelman | Christophe BOISBOUVIER

The President of the DR Congo told FRANCE 24 that he wants to launch a "cry of truth" and put an end to hypocrisy by denouncing in the Tribune of the United Nations "the direct military aggression" of Rwanda against his country. Tshisekedi added that he relayed this same message to Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame during a meeting in New York, which was also attended by French President Emmanuel Macron. He also addressed the electoral calendar and confirmed that the presidential and legislative elections will go ahead as scheduled for December 2023.