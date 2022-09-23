The Interview

'Jihadist flag likely to fly' over Malian town of Ménaka, Niger's president warns

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum granted an interview to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman and RFI's Christophe Boisbouvier on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Bazoum expressed concern about the worsening security situation in Mali and the jihadist threat hanging over the Malian town of Ménaka in the wake of France's military withdrawal. He also discussed the case of 46 Ivorian soldiers who are detained in Mali, accused of being mercenaries. Bazoum recalled that Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara had worked hard for the lifting of ECOWAS sanctions against the Malian authorities. "I believe he was betrayed," Bazoum said.